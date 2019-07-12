American Red Cross of East TN deploys volunteers for Tropical Storm Barry

Breaking News
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The American Red Cross of East Tennessee is sending volunteers down to Louisiana ahead of Tropical Storm Barry.

As of Friday afternoon, the storm was still making its way toward the Gulf Coast, but the Red Cross says getting there ahead of time is crucial to minimizing the impact of the storm.

In addition to shelters, the Red Cross is preparing clean-up kits, emergency response vehicles, among other tools to aid people.

More volunteers plan to head down to Louisiana next week.

