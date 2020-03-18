Ammo and gun sales increase because of Coronavirus fear

BATH, N.Y. (WETM) – Grocery stores are being wiped clean of toilet paper and food, but there is another product that people are stalking up on, ammo.
While the state works to combat the new “norm” the coronavirus has created, people are stocking up on supplies to make it through any prolonged social distancing they may face.
COVID-19 has many people wanting to protect themselves. That is why items such as hand sanitizer and face masks were some of the first items that were being sold out, but now people are stalking up on ammo as another resource of protection.
“People coming in, I’ve talked with some of them, they are just scared that things are going to go bad, that people are going to start doing bad things because of what’s going on with the virus is what it is,” said Louie’s Gun Shop manager Vivian Woodworth.
Woodworth said that the influx in sales started around Wednesday and if people continue to purchase ammo at this rate she estimates that the store will be out in a week.
She was able to purchase $10,000 worth of ammo over the weekend but doesn’t believe that will stay on the shelves for long and doesn’t believe she will be able to make another purchase for a while.
“You can get no more ammo online,” said Woodworth.
But Woodworth’s message to everyone out there listening is to stay calm and that she doesn’t think that it is going to get as bad as what people fear it will.
