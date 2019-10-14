Ammonia leak contained after Coca-Cola plant evacuated in Berry Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Crews responded to a HAZMAT situation in the Berry Hill area of Nashville early Monday morning.

Firefighters, officers and chemical specialists were called to the 400 block of Craighead Street near Bransford Avenue around 2 a.m. The emergency response was centered around the Coca-Cola manufacturing plant.

Officials on the scene told News 2 it was an ammonia leak that caused the hazardous materials response, which is when substances in quantities or forms may pose a reasonable risk to health, property or the environment.

An official with the Nashville Fire Department told News 2 around 4:20 a.m. that the situation has been resolved. A total of 17 people were evacuated from the Coca-Cola building. No injuries were reported.

Ammonia is produced by a reaction of hydrogen and nitrogen. The Centers for Disease Control says it is mostly used in fertilizers but can also be used as a refrigerant gas.

Low levels of exposure can lead to eye and nose irritation, including a burning sensation, and it can also irritate the throat. Prolonged exposure could cause serious side effects.

Portions of Craighead Street were closed to traffic throughout the evacuation.