Amtrak proposes service from Nashville to Atlanta

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — As Nashville continues to expand, the city is attracting more transportation options as Amtrak recently proposed a new route from Music City to Atlanta.

The proposed rail line would include stops in Murfreesboro, Tullahoma and Chattanooga in addition to stops in Georgia.

Lawmakers in both the Tennessee House and Senate are set to discuss Amtrak’s proposal Wednesday morning and transportation and safety committees will study the cost and infrastructure.

Plans remain fluid though Amtrak hopes to run two trains in each direction. The trip would take around six and a half hours.

Amtrak is looking at the rest of the state for expansion and is discussing a possible route between Memphis and Chicago.

Currently, the rail line has no service in Nashville, with trains stopping only in Memphis and Newbern-Dyersburg.

LATEST STORIES: