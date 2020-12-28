‘An unusually busy Monday’: Local body shop sees influx of damaged vehicles after weekend snow storm

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The snow is mostly gone, but the damage it caused could be around for awhile. A weekend of treacherous and icy roads means a busy Monday morning for body shops.

Jim Byrge is the manager at Malibu Collision Repair Center in Knoxville. He says its been an unusually busy Monday. The phones have been ringing off the hook and tow trucks have been coming in one after the other picking up and dropping off damaged cars.

Byrge says they’ve been getting all different types of vehicles with some kind of damage related to this past weekend’s weather.



“The ones who are calling for appointments have just been little minor, you know, slid off into a ditch, slid into a neighbors mailbox, something like that. The ones that are being towed in went of at we’re assuming a higher rate of speed and are not drivable. So we don’t really know what we’re getting into,” Byrge said.

He adds, with the repair process on top of submitting a claim to insurance, business could be this busy for the next month or so.

“You have the claims process to where the person who had the accident will come and get an estimate, turn it in to their insurance company, it takes a couple days to review it, they approve it, then we get a time schedule to begin so I expect the influx of work to be a little higher for about a month or better,” Byrge said.

Byrge says they’re ready for an influx, but he says the process can go much faster if you call the insurance company soon after a collision and get a claim started.