Anakeesta offering $5 admission to residents of six local counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Anakeesta is offering $5 admission to residents and employees of Blount, Cocke, Jefferson, Knox, Hamblen, and Sevier Counties from May 10 through May 16 for their Local Appreciation Week event.

To qualify for the event, locals must present a photo ID with their address or a current paycheck stub with ID.

A portion of the week’s proceeds will go towards Friends of the Smokies whose mission is to help the National Park Service protect and maintain the Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

While at Anakeesta, guests can apply their ticket to an Annual Pass upgrade for $59.99 to enjoy the park for a full year. This pass will also allow access to special events like the Annual Passholder Celebration on May 20.

That event will feature a special tour of the newest park additions, the Watering Can and Vista Plaza, as well as live music, games, free food tastings and non-alcoholic beverages, and generous giveaway prizes.