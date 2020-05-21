Anakeesta reopening mountaintop park on Thursday

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Anakeesta is scheduled to reopen their 70-acre theme park on Thursday.

The park has implemented new health and safety procedures that follow the Tennessee Pledge guidelines.

Anakeesta’s mascot, Sasquatch, will guide guests through social distancing procedures. Additionally, Anakeesta has implemented a brand-new express pass online admission option.

Guests can now choose the day and time that they would like to visit the park.

The new pass eliminates wait times at the guest services both and will help spread out the flow of attendance into the park.