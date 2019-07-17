Ancient Lore Village announces board of directors, management team

The multi-million dollar fantasy-themed resort coming to South Knoxville announced the members of its management team and board of directors Wednesday in addition to providing new details on the opening of the park.

Knoxville businessman Tom Boyd announced his intentions to build Ancient Lore Village, a 40-acre resort based on his fantasy novel series “The Bobbins – Outcast to the Inner Earth”, in January. Organizers say the resort will feature more than 150-period homes and treehouses, a restaurant, a 500-person event center and a 1,000-seat outdoor amphitheater.

Lewis Frazier, the CFO responsible for Regal Cinemas’ public offering, has been named to the management team. Former Senior Vice President of themed amenities at Great Wolf Lodge, Melissa Blettner, and executive chef Simon Hall will also serve on the management team.

The management team includes Ancient Lore Village Matthew Cross, who was named to the CEO of Boyd Hollow Resorts, Inc. in February.

The Board of Directors includes former Knox County Mayor Mike Ragsdale, DKLEVY Architecture and Design Daniel Levy and Infinite Kingdom owner Denise Weston. They are joined by businessman and resort founder, Tom Boyd.

According to Cross, the company has reached a turning point as two independent studies near completion.

“We will be building resorts in the near future,” Cross said. “We hope to build our first resort right here in Tom Boyd’s hometown, but we never viewed Ancient Lore Village as single, standalone property. While we are based and headquartered in Knoxville, there will be other locations.

“We believe in South Knoxville. We’re about to invest $74 million into a community and – needless to say – there are a number of towns that have expressed a strong desire for an Ancient Lore Village.”

Ancient Lore Village has announced a unique “Settlers Program” that will give guests early access to the property in late 2020. A grand opening is planned for early 2021.