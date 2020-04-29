An Anderson County man is waking up behind bars Wednesday after a traffic stop led deputies to finding drugs inside his car.
29-year-old Sherrod Thomas was pulled over for speeding late Monday night along Foust Carney Road.
Deputies reported smelling marijuana while conducting the traffic stop. A subsequent search revealed a jar with marijuana inside, a small zipper case containing meth, Xanax and drug paraphernalia.
Thomas faces several charges including manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, possession and driving on a revoked license.
He’s currently being held on a $58,500 dollar bond.
- Tennessee legislative staffers to stop working from home
- Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers
- All lanes of Northshore Drive in Farragut open after landslide repairs
- The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1
- Anderson County deputies find meth, pills in search after traffic stop