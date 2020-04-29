Anderson County deputies find meth, pills in search after traffic stop

An Anderson County man is waking up behind bars Wednesday after a traffic stop led deputies to finding drugs inside his car.

29-year-old Sherrod Thomas was pulled over for speeding late Monday night along Foust Carney Road.

Deputies reported smelling marijuana while conducting the traffic stop. A subsequent search revealed a jar with marijuana inside, a small zipper case containing meth, Xanax and drug paraphernalia.

Thomas faces several charges including manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance, possession and driving on a revoked license.

He’s currently being held on a $58,500 dollar bond.