Anderson County deputies to receive bulletproof vests thanks to federal grant

ANDERSONVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is set to receive a federal grant that will provide its deputies with bulletproof vests.

The grant is part of a partnership with the U.S. Department of Justice and local agencies across the country. The sheriff’s office received the second-largest award out of 110 agencies in Tennessee.

The grant program will reimburse the county 50 percent of all costs associated with the approved vests.

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker says he hopes to have more announcements like this coming soon.