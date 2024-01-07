JACKSONBORO, Tenn. (WATE) –The Anderson County community is grieving the loss of one of their own who passed away December 30th, 2023.

On Jan. 5, local police and fire departments led a procession to his funeral, leaving a lasting impact on his family and friends.

For as long as they can remember, Otis Beach was infatuated with the police and fire department; his family recalls one of his favorite days at the fire station.

“Otis was tickled to death he’s sitting there with a smile across his face with thumbs up, he really enjoyed that day,” said Beach’s sister Emma McDee, “he really admired the firemen and policemen and all, he really was into that.”

Beach was born with Down Syndrome in 1955.

“Otis was born at a time when people with Down Syndrome they weren’t accepted as much as they are today,” said Beach’s brother Terry Beach, “and today seeing how those kind of children are treated, it’s a lot better, and it makes you feel a lot better.”

Throughout his life, beach taught his family how to love and respect people like him.

“That’s one of the things I learned from Otis, was how to treat other children that was like him,” said Terry Beach.

“Otis was a very, very sweet person, very lovable,” said McDee.

Beach passed away on December 30th, 2023. While planning his funeral, his family contacted the Briceville Volunteer Fire Department to bring a fire engine to honor his love for them, but when word caught on that they were helping his family, multiple departments across Anderson County set out with them.

“It was just incredible, we knew he was going to get an escort with a fire truck, but only when we got down there to go to the cemetery did we learn that all the rest of this was going to take place with the different people and the different law enforcement agencies and fire departments participating, and I’ll have to say it brought tears to my eyes,” said Terry Beach. “Sometimes when you look at the way the world is and the way that people are you begin to lose hope, and when something like this happens you know that there still is a lot of good people out there.”

His family knew this act of kindness and recognition would have made him proud.

“Oh he’d be smiling from ear to ear right now,” said Beach’s brother-in-law Rocky McDee.

Otis Beach’s family thanked the Rocky Top fire and police departments, Briceville Volunteer Fire Department, and the Norris Police Department for the procession, with special thanks to Rocky Top Fire Chief Anthony Braden for the compassion and send-off that was given.