Anderson County News

Skip to content
WATE 6 On Your Side
Knoxville
88°
LIVE NOW
Watch 4 p.m. news
Knoxville
88°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
News
Behind the Badge
Buc-ee’s in Tennessee
Caring For Our Kids
Crime Stoppers Spotlight
Dolly Parton
Don Dare Investigations
Find lowest gas prices in Knoxville
Food For Thought
Knoxville Traffic
Latest COVID-19 news
Local News
Missing People
Money Talks on Midday
National/World
Politics
Positively Tennessee
Press Releases
Rankings & Lists
Regional/State news
Smoky Mountain news
Tennessee This Week
Tennessee Treasures
Top Stories
Washington Bureau
What the Tech?
Your Local Election HQ
Download WATE news app
Send photo, video or news tips
Newsletters
Weather
Closings
Forecast
Live Radar
Pollen & Allergy Forecast
Smoky Mountains Forecast
Starwatch
Sweatcast
Tracking the Tropics
Watches & Warnings
Weather Cameras
Weather School
Download WATE mobile apps
Living East TN
BestReviews Daily Deals
Buy Local in East Tennessee
Deals and Steals
Highway to Hometowns with Ingles
Home and Family
Home Design Center
Ingles Open Road
Meet the LETN Team
Newsletter
UT Medical Minute
Work in Progress with Dapper Dandies
Top Stories
Back-to-school shopping must haves
Video
Top Stories
Healing through the arts with cancer
Video
Discover life at the Tennessee Aquarium & Creative …
Video
Test your climbing skills at High Point Climbing …
Video
Local chef shows off gadget for Amazon Prime Day
Video
Sports
High School
Ice Bears
The Masters 2022
NFL Draft
Orange and White Nation
SEC Football
Tennessee Baseball
Tennessee Titans
USA Cycling Championships 2022
Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame
Top Stories
One Knoxville SC to host USL League 2 playoff matches
Top Stories
Maryville RB commits to Virginia after breakout season
Video
Heupel, Three Vols To Represent Tennessee at SEC …
Tiger Woods speaks out against LIV Golf
East TN figure skaters compete for national showcase
Watch
Live Newscasts
Live Event Coverage
WATE News Alert Desk
Watch news videos
WATE TV Listings
Community
Calendar
Community Conversations
Founder’s Day of Caring
Knoxville Man Show
Million Dollar Community Investment
Project Grad
Remarkable Women
See More Smokies
WATE Who’s Hiring?
Women’s Spectacular!
Jobs
The Business Buzz
Find a Job
Intern at WATE
Work at WATE
WATE Who’s Hiring
About Us
About BestReviews
Advertise With Us
Contact Us
Greystone Creative
Meet The Team
Our History
Press Releases
Regional News Partners
Request tour
WATE Mobile Apps
Search
Please enter a search term.
Anderson County News
Molding Gavin Noe into a Midshipman
Top Anderson County News Headlines
Escaped Anderson County inmates back in custody
Nearly $20,000 awarded to Anderson County EMS
Rocky Top woman pleads guilty to 2018 murder
Knoxville man charged with rape of teen
Knox Co. Forensic Center sees rise in unnatural deaths
Patient info found at abandoned Clinton pharmacy
More Anderson County News
Concerns being raised over Anderson Co. Animal Shelter
Woman threatened with lawsuit after firing contractor
Two dead in Anderson County crash
Clinch River School greenhouse sales growing
Two Anderson County brush fires now 100% contained
Missing professor found dead in Oak Ridge lake
Shooting in Anderson County under investigation
Most read on WATE.com
Knoxville PD: 2 officers charged with DUI
Sevier County drinking water warning issued
East TN man narrowly avoids Amazon Prime Day scam
Woman found dead in East Knoxville apartment
AG: Ind. to weigh license of doctor in girl’s abortion
Man arrested in Sevier County after manhunt
Changes coming to Knox County Schools
How much rain fell near Gatlinburg?
Families describe ‘panic’ in Gatlinburg flooding
Knoxville police officer charged with DUI
Trending Stories
Knoxville PD: 2 officers charged with DUI
Sevier County drinking water warning issued
East TN man narrowly avoids Amazon Prime Day scam
Woman found dead in East Knoxville apartment
AG: Ind. to weigh license of doctor in girl’s abortion
Man arrested in Sevier County after manhunt
Changes coming to Knox County Schools
How much rain fell near Gatlinburg?
Knoxville Events