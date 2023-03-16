CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been arrested in connection to a fatal car crash on Friday, March 3.

Neema Bahati, 25, has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide. Bahati was arrested on March 14.

Clinton Police said on Facebook that officers responded to a crash on North Charles G. Sevier Boulevard and Buffalo Road.

First responders took three people with severe life-threatening injuries to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for treatment. According to Clinton Police, 76-year-old Sharon Patrick died a the scene and 76-year-old Karen Kentron died four days later.

Clinton Police said they believe Bahati is responsible for the crash.