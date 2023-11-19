NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — Anyone who purchased a Powerball ticket in Anderson County for Saturday night’s drawing may want to check their tickets closely. A $100,000 ticket was sold in Norris, according to the Tennessee Education Lottery.

In a release sent Sunday, the Lottery said the $100,000 ticket was sold at the Norris Market located at 12 West Norris Road in Norris.

The lucky player matched four of the five white balls and the red Powerball, to win $50,000, and added the Power Play feature, doubling their prize to $100,000 as Saturday’s Power Play number was 2.

The Powerball Numbers from Saturday, November 18, were:

34, 50, 51, 61, 67, with a Power Ball of 20

No one nabbed the Jackpot in Saturday’s drawing, but two tickets sold in North Carolina were worth $1,000,000, according to WATE’s sister station, WNCN.

PowerBall’s website shows that 11 other people matched four white balls and the powerball to win $50,000, and three added the PowerPlay option.