OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — A weekend ATV wreck has claimed the life of an 18-year-old Oliver Springs man.

Ryan Lee Gehrts Jr. died Saturday night at the ATV park 100 miles east of Knoxville, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The accident is under “active investigation,” according to the sheriff’s office.

Gehrts was a passenger on a Razor that was being operated by a 17-year-old, said a spokesman for the sheriff’s office. The accident was reported around 11 p.m., according to a report.

Windrock Park claims to be the largest privately owned off-road adventure park in the country. Trails on 73,000 acres are popular for riding ATVs, dirt bikes, Jeeps, 4x4s, and more.

In 2019, a father and 2 freshman at East Tennessee State University were killed in an ATV wreck at the park. Back then, rescue squad members explained what happens when a call for help comes in from the park.