NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — Two juveniles were reportedly taken into custody after a false report of a man with a gun at an elementary school in East Tennessee.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook that they worked with Norris Police Department on the incident inside Norris Elementary School.

The elementary school was placed on lockdown as law enforcement investigated, ACSO said. The nearby schools, Norris Middle School and Anderson County High School were also placed on lockdown.

ACSO said the investigation found that the report was false. Law enforcement arrested the juveniles who they believe were involved in the false report.

The juveniles were taken to the Richard L. Bean Juvenile Detention Center.

“The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and Norris Police Department played a commendable role in the case, heightening our trust and confidence in law enforcement personnel’s ability to protect us, even amidst external threats,” said Norris Police Chief Mike Poole.

Sheriff Russell Barker added, “We are grateful for the deputies and officers’ prompt response in averting any potential danger posed by the incident.”