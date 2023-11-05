ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A 500 acre wildfire in northwest Anderson County is approximately 80% contained according to state and county officials.

Sunday evening, the Tennessee Department of Forestry reported that a wildfire in the New River and Tioga area was 500 acres in size and 80% contained.

In the process of containing the fire Sunday, there was a break in the fire line that crews had set up around 2 p.m., according to Nathan Waters with the Tennessee Department of Forestry. He said crews are not trusting their lines to call the fire fully contained and that they will be back Monday to reinforce the lines that are in place.

Sunday afternoon, Anderson County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Shain Vowell said that crews had trouble containing the fire overnight Saturday. The wildfire was in a very remote area with mountainous terrain, high ridges and incomplete trails that kept crews from being able to get to it’s source.

As of Sunday evening, a second wildfire was burning in Anderson County near Rocky Top. The fire was estimated by the Department of Forestry to be approximately 160 acres in size between Andy’s Ridge and Walden’s Ridge, although Waters said it may have been larger.

According to Waters, lines were not completely in place Sunday evening, but Rocky Top Fire Department was on the scene, patrolling the area to watch for any structures that might be endangered by the flames. The Tennessee Department of Forestry plans to return to the fire Monday morning to continue putting in lines.