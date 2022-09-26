CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Two Anderson County Emergency Medical Service employees traveled to Florida to aid in the preparation disaster response for Hurricane Ian.

Scott Thomas, a critical care paramedic and assistant director of Anderson County EMS and Bobbie Jo Henderson, a paramedic and deputy director of education both went to Central Florida Monday afternoon.

Thomas and Henderson, with assistance from other EMS employees, provided an Anderson County EMS ambulance with additional supplies and personal needs. They then joined other Tennessee ambulance crews who will be a part of a strike team of EMS and disaster response workers offering aid to those in the projected path of Hurricane Ian.

“Anderson County EMS has deployed for similar situations previously and is honored to help those in need when we can,” Director Nathan Sweet said. “We do not know their mission, nor the exact response location at this time.

“We are fortunate to be in a position that we can continue to provide the same level of coverage here to our community and send help to Florida. I am proud of our staff who will drop everything here to leave so quickly and go so far away from home to help people they have never met,” Sweet said.

Sweet said he was contacted Sunday and was asked if Anderson County EMS might have any units available for a possible deployment to Florida the next day.

By Monday morning, Thomas and Henderson were reported to have an ambulance packed and ready to go within hours. The strike team members will be asked to help with emergency medical services also there could be people in hospitals and nursing homes that aren’t able to evacuate.

“We ask everyone to please pray for the people of Florida as well our team members and all the other first responders who are answering the call for help,” Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank said.

Hurricane Ian is expected to hit Florida as early as Tuesday, with hurricane conditions potentially hitting the state Wednesday, according to the National Weather Service. Miami-based National Hurricane Center said Ian was about 120 miles west-northwest of Grand Cayman, heading north-northwest at 13 mph.

This isn’t the first time Anderson County EMS employees have deployed to be a part of the strike teams in other areas. Previously, team members were deployed twice to Florida for hurricane relief.