KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Archives Department is going through a big change as they move to a “new, improved space” within the courthouse.

This move, which began on August 25, has caused the department to temporarily close to the public for in-person inspection of records. In addition, anyone requesting documents housed in the archives should expect a delay in response.

“We are undergoing a very big, but positive, change,” Archivist Zach Foster said. “All of the files and record books are being moved from the third floor to the Courthouse’s first floor. Since this is going to be such a massive undertaking, we will need to close Archives for approximately two weeks.”

New archives space inside the Anderson County Courthouse (Photo via Anderson County)

Moving the archives is part of a larger renovation project to create witness rooms for the court system. This project will also reduce some of the County Clerk’s office space on the first floor. It was authorized by the County Commission in 2022.

To request marriage and divorce records, or genealogy requests, email as much information as possible to Archivist Zach Foster at zfoster@andersoncountytn.gov. A release from Anderson County said he will respond as soon as possible.

The archives work to “receive, process, and preserve” records created by the Anderson County, Government, from 1811 to the present according to its website. It offers the public access to all holdings with the exception of juvenile records.