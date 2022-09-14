KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An Anderson County deputy who was hit by a pickup truck has left intensive care after spending more than a month there.

Anderson County Deputy Lucas Shoffner was moved out of intensive care this weekend after a 40-day stay, according to his wife Nicole Shoffner who is also an Anderson County sheriff’s deputy.

A Tennessee Highway Patrol report shows the crash took place on August 1 at around 11:17 p.m. A 2021 GB Moto driven by Nicole Shoffner was disabled on the side of the roadway. Lucas was attempting to fix it when a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado struck both of them.

The driver of the 2017 Chevrolet Silverado is Raymond Surber. He is currently employed by Campbell County Sheriff’s Office as a deputy. A spokesperson with CCSO said Surber was off-duty and in a personal vehicle at the time of the crash.

Lucas was reported to be in the ICU from severe head trauma and in a coma for about 23 days. When he woke up from the coma, Lucas was accepted into the Shepherd Center in Atlanta to continue his recovery.

According to an Instagram post from Nicole, Lucas is now out of the ICU.

No charges have been filed in connection with the collision.