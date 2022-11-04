CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — A Clinton man has been indicted on several charges related to child sexual abuse.

Jerry Allen Lunde, 47 of Clinton has been indicted by an Anderson County Grand Jury on two counts of Sexual Battery by an Authority Figure, two counts of Incest, and two counts of Rape according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. The sheriff’s office said the indictments came as a result of an investigation by Detective Sergeant James Crowley with assistance from the Department of Children’s Services.

(Photo via Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

On Nov. 3, the United States Marshals alongside ASCO executed a search warrant at Lunde’s Clinton home. He was taken to the Anderson County Detention Facility. He is being held on a $250,000 bond.

Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker praised the work of Sergeant Detective Crowley: “I am extremely proud of the work done by Sgt. Crowley. Anderson County is safer with Lunde behind bars. The victim showed amazing bravery and courage throughout the investigation. We will be with them every step of the way,” Barker stated.

While the cases are not related, this is the second Clinton man indicted on child sex crimes in two days. Michael Scott Lightner was also arrested on Thursday.