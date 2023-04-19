The new system was donated by the AMVETS Post 2 in Oak Ridge. (Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is working to train their K-9 collages to safely deploy from a new angle: the attic.

ACSO shared on social media that the new K-9 Attic Deployment System by First In was purchased and donated by the AMVETS Post 2 in Oak Ridge.

The sheriff’s office said the new system will allow deputies to deploy their K-9 partners into attics without exposing officers to potential danger. The system is also a safer method of deployment for the dogs because it eliminates their risk of falls.

System training began on Tuesday, according to the post, which the sheriff’s office included photos and a video of. K-9’s can be seen in the video getting used to being lifted with the system, and photos show a K-9 sitting patiently in the attic.

Deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office began training K-9s to use the attic deployment system on Tuesday. (Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

A Anderson County Sheriff’s Office K-9 sits in an attic during training. (Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

The new system will help keep K-9s and deputies more safe.(Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

The new system was donated by the AMVETS Post 2 in Oak Ridge. (Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

“AMVETS Post 2 is simply an incredible community partner and we are always astonished at their willingness to serve and give support throughout Anderson County. Thank you on behalf of the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office,” ACSO said in the post.