ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is advising homeowners to be vigilant when it comes to protecting their packages. Last year, an estimated 260 million packages were stolen, totaling $29.2 billion, according to Capitol One Shopping.

Capt. Shain Vowell with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said they see package thefts most frequently during the holidays, but there are a few ways to deter “porch pirates.”

“Some of the tips we have are doorbell cameras, which have become very popular now and the price has become relatively inexpensive over the years,” Vowell said. “That at least helps us have leads after an incident or a lot of times may deter a thief from even approaching the house.”

These strategies can also help prevent break-ins while you’re out of town.

“Another option is good lighting around the residence, motion lights especially may deter a thief from coming all the way up on your porch to try to steal the packages,” he said. “Coordinating with neighbors, good communication with your neighbors where they can watch out for you and pick up any packages if you’re going to be gone for a long extended period of time.”

If you do find that a package is missing, filing a police report may help prevent another house from being hit.

“Call your local law enforcement agency, if you’re here in Anderson County the sheriff’s office certainly will send a deputy to respond, we’ll take a report and investigate it the best we can,” Vowell said.

He also suggests tracking your package online so you’ll know when it’s expected to be delivered.