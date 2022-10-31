CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — An officer-involved shooting investigation is underway in Anderson County after an attempted traffic stop resulted in an exchange of gunfire Sunday night.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office says an ACSO deputy had been en route to a crash on Dutch Valley Road when they got behind a driver who was reportedly swerving aggressively across all lanes of traffic. A traffic stop was initiated, but it turned into a pursuit before the suspect driver crashed his car after a spike strip deployment.

The suspect, identified by ACSO as Ernest Brown of Briceville, go out of his car and began firing shots at ACSO deputies, who then returned fire. Brown was shot in the wrist.

Brown was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center for evaluation. No further information was yet available about Brown. No deputies were reported as injured.

ACSO says as is the standard with any officer-involved shooting, the District Attorney’s Office and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have been notified.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol handled the first crash to which ACSO was providing back-up.