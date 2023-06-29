NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — A beloved grocer who recently stepped aside from the business in Anderson County that he owned and operated for 40 years has died, according to his family.

Walters Funeral Home says Wayne Chaniott passed away on Sunday following a battle with cancer. He was 73.

Chaniott ran Archer’s Food Center in Norris. Over the years, he built up the reputation of the small-town store and proudly boasted his craft beer selection.

He would often be seen having conversations with customers, which weren’t just people who lived in the Norris community; people from the surrounding area would go out of their way to stop in to shop and see Chaniott.

While Chaniott spent much of his time at Archer’s, he also enjoyed fishing and watching the Vols.

Walters Funeral Home adds Chaniott was born in LaFollette, Tenn. He raised two sons.

His family says a reception and celebration of life will be held at the Norris Community Center on Friday, June 30 from 4:30-6:30 p.m. A private service for the family has also been planned.

In lieu of flowers, Chaniott’s family is encouraging any donations to instead be made to The Tennessee Fund or The Norris Lake Project.