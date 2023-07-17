CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Gates are opening at 5 p.m. Monday for the “Best 6 Days of Summer” at the annual Anderson County Fair. The opening day is also Kids Free Night.

The fair runs from July 17 through July 22. Fairgoers look forward to food, cute critters, fun rides, pageants, truck pulls, games, live music and more. Nightly cash giveaways will also be offered.

Monday night, kids and attendees can expect the Fairest of the Fair Contest, music from Sleepy-Eyed John Band, amusement rides, a petting zoo, cash giveaways and more, according to organizers.

The fair is located at 939 North Charles G Seivers Blvd. in Clinton. A full schedule of events can be found at this page here.

Season tickets and armbands cost $20, while general admission is $5. Children under the age of 6 years old get in for free.

WATE 6 On Your Side is a proud media sponsor of the 2023 Anderson County Fair.