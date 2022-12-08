Wilson Barn before it a tree fell on it. (Photo via Museum of Appalachia)

CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Both dates for the Museum of Appalachia’s Candlelight Christmas have been canceled.

The Museum announced on Thursday that the event had been canceled for Friday and Saturday because of flooding and a high likelihood of continued rain throughout the weekend.

“It saddens us greatly to have to cancel this beloved event, but the safety of our guests must always come first,” said Elaine Irwin Meyer, President of the Museum of Appalachia.

Between Monday and Thursday, the area around the museum received up to 3 inches of rain according to radar estimates, WATE Meteorologist Victoria Cavaliere said. She also added that this weekend, the area may see as much as another half an inch of rain.

Museum of Appalachia said that visitors who purchased a ticket to Candlelight Christmas are welcome and encouraged to use their tickets for admission for select 2023 events, including Sheep Shearing Days, Independence Day Anvil Shoot Celebration, or Candlelight Christmas. The tickets can also be used to tour the museum on a non-event day, the museum said. For anyone who wishes to consider their ticket a donation to the museum, which is a non-profit organization, the museum says that is both welcome and appreciated.

If none of those options work, the museum also says that the refund can be requested by emailing museum@museumofappalachia.org or calling 865-494-7680.

“We thank you for your support and hope to see you soon!” Meyer said.