ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Christmas tree farms are open for business and farmers say you should buy your tree sooner rather than later.

Leo Collins is the owner of Bluebird Christmas Tree Farm in the Heiskell area of Anderson County. Despite it still being November, he said the busiest day of the year at the farm has already happened.

“Definitely we get the biggest crowds on Black Friday, and then Black Saturday is the next highest number, and then Sunday, which was yesterday, is the next,” he said.

Collins has owned and operated the farm for 41 years, where they grow trees on site and import some from nearby states.

“For cutting the trees in the field, we’ll sell about 350 or so of them, and then we’ll sell another maybe 1,100 that we bring in,” he said.

They’ve seen a shortage in trees over the last 11 years, but he’s hopeful it will end soon.

“It’s gotten harder but I’ve noticed that this year, we pay the same amount of money and get better trees so I think it’s sort of the end, or toward the end definitely of the shortage,” he explained.

It isn’t easy to replenish a tree supply quickly. Collins said it takes about nine years for a tree to grow to its optimal height of 7.5 feet.

The shortage has also affected how they price the trees for customers.

“We’ve had to go up really noticeably, just a little bit each year for the like the last eight years,” Collins said.

Despite the challenges in the business, Collins said it’s worth it to be a small part of someone’s holiday.

“Just meeting all the people, and just really feeling like you’re really sharing Christmas with them,” he said.

Bluebird Christmas Tree Farm is open Thursday through Sunday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. until the Saturday before Christmas.