ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A suspect accused of holding clerks at gunpoint during an armed robbery near Rocky Top is in custody, according to the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

Carlos Hernandez, 21, of Oak Ridge was arrested in South Clinton on Tuesday, Nov. 22.

Carlos Hernandez. (Photo: Anderson County Sheriff’s Office)

Hernandez is accused of armed robbery at the Rocky Top 76 gas station on Lake City Highway, about 2 miles south of Rocky Top. Sheriff Russell Barker said that surveillance video showed Hernandez holding two gas station employees at gunpoint while taking the till from the cash register.

A description of a vehicle driven by Hernandez had been taken from security cameras at the station, the sheriff’s office said.

ACSO deputies, Clinton Police Department and members of the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force tracked Hernandez to an area of South Clinton. Officers performing a sweep of the area spotted the vehicle at a home on Unaska Street, where he was taken into custody.

Hernandez is charged with two counts of armed robbery, two counts of aggravated kidnapping, theft of $1,000 to $2,5000 and tampering with evidence.