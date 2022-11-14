CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Clinton Police Department is mourning one of its K9 officers.

The department shared on Monday that K9 Officer Bronco had died. He had worked for the department from 2013 to 2022 alongside his handler, Sgt. Matt Howell.

Bronco was also certified as both a tracking and drug-detection dog. During his nine years in Clinton, he assisted with multiple criminal apprehensions, found countless items of evidence and helped with several in criminal search warrants.

Bronco logged more than 3,500 hours of training and deployments in total, according to CPD.

K9 Officer Bronco (Photo via Clinton Police)

“Without a doubt, Bronco’s work made the City of Clinton a safer place,” The agency wrote on Facebook. “CPD is forever indebted to him.”