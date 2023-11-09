KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An investigation by the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office and the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children has led to the arrest of a Clinton man.

Detectives arrested 59-year-old Calvin Brantley, of Clinton, on Thursday. He faces four counts of sexual exploitation of children.

According to a media release, detectives discovered a large cache of sexually explicit media during the investigation. Detectives believe that much of it came from online sources.

He is currently being held at the Anderson County Jail on a $300,000 bond.

“I can’t express the gratitude I have to our detectives not only as a Sheriff but as a father,” Anderson County Sheriff Russell Barker said in the release.

The investigation remains ongoing.