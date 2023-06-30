KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Clinton man has been convicted of second-degree murder after he provided drugs to a person who overdosed on them.

Robert Earnest Riffey, Jr., 57, was found guilty of second-degree murder, possession of schedule II drugs in a school zone and passion of drugs with intent to deliver in a school zone on June 30.

Robert Riffey (District Attorney General’s office)

During his trial, Assistant District Attorneys Sarah Keith and Brian Gilliam explained that in March 2021, the victim overdosed on Fentanyl. The Clinton Police Department and the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force investigated the overdose and discovered that Riffey provided the drugs, according to the attorneys.

“We are grateful to everyone involved in bringing justice to this victim and her grieving family,” said Attorney General Dave Clark.

Riffey is being held in the Anderson County Detention Facility until his sentencing hearing on September 15, 2023.