KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Clinton man has been sentenced after being found guilty of second-degree murder for giving drugs to a person who overdosed.

Robert Earnest Riffey, Jr., 57, was sentenced to 37 years in prison. This is the maximum sentence under the law according to a release from the district attorney. During his sentencing hearing, prosecutors argued for consecutive sentencing due to the severity of the convictions and Riffey’s lack of remorse.

In June, he was found guilty of second-degree murder, possession of Schedule II drugs in a school zone and possession of drugs with intent to deliver in a school zone. During his trial, Assistant District Attorneys Sarah Keith and Brian Gilliam explained that in March 2021, the victim overdosed on Fentanyl.

The Clinton Police Department and the 7th Judicial Crime Task Force investigated the overdose and discovered that Riffey provided the drugs, according to the attorneys.

“On behalf of the people of Tennessee, we are grateful to the Court, Police Officers, Prosecutors and everyone involved in holding this Defendant responsible for his crime,” District Attorney General Dave Clark remarked.