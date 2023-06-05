KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Clinton man has been sentenced to 104 years in prison after he was found guilty on Feb. 16, 2023, for two counts of rape of a child, two counts of incest, and aggravated sexual battery.

Royce Scott Earley, 45, was sentenced on June 2 by Judge Ryan M. Spitzer. During the sentencing hearing, prosecutors argued for “enhanced punishment and consecutive sentencing because of the severity of the convictions, the vulnerability of the minor child, and the defendant’s lack of remorse and accountability for his actions” according to a release from the district attorney’s office.

Earley was sentenced to 40 years on each count of Rape of a Child, 12 years on the count of Aggravated Sexual Battery, and six years on each count of incest. Judge Spitzer ordered each count’s sentence to run one after the other due to the especially egregious nature of the crimes. He also ordered Earley to be placed on the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation Sexual Offender Registry and Community Supervision for the rest of his life.

“We try to manage a broken and overwhelmed criminal justice system every day. It is encouraging when things work like they should. On behalf of the people of our State, I am grateful to all those who helped achieve justice in this case; especially the young and courageous victim,” stated District Attorney General Dave Clark.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case with assistance from the Child Advocacy Center, East Tennessee Children’s Hospital, and the Department of Children’s Services.