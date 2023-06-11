OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — A road has been closed in “all directions” after a crash in Oak Ridge this afternoon, police say.

According to a spokesperson, a car crashed into a powerline pole on Montana Avenue near Oak Ridge Turnpike and caught on fire. The driver suffered minor injuries.

(Courtesy of the Oak Ridge Police Department)

The power is currently out in at least five houses in the area.

“Thanks for being patient with us while our crews on scene work to restore power and clear the roadway,” said a statement from officials.

Drivers can go through the intersection by using Mohawk Road and Monticello Road.

Oak Ridge Police Department and Oak Ridge Fire Department are all on the scene.