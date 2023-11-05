ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — County and state officials are on the scene as crews battle a 160-acres wildfire in Anderson County near the city of Rocky Top, according to a spokesperson for the Anderson County Mayor’s office.

The fire between Andy’s Ridge and Walden’s Ridge was reported just after 6 p.m. Saturday. The Mayor’s office shared an update at 5:30 p.m. Sunday saying the fire had grown from an estimated 100-acres to an estimated 160-acres but was 40 percent contained according to the Tennessee Division of Forestry and Anderson County Emergency Management Agency.

The Mayor’s office said no structures were in danger of the fire at that time, and the cause of the fire was not known.

In a video shared on the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office’s Facebook page, Shane Vowell with ACSO said the fire was on Walden’s Ridge above Wiley Cemetery Road. He added that there have been no injuries or personal property damage reported.

Anderson County Emergency Management Agency, Tennessee Division of Forestry, Tennessee Emergency Management Agency, Rocky Top Fire Department, Medford Volunteer Fire Department, Marlow Volunteer Fire Department, and Norris Fire Department are on the scene.

The Mayor’s office added that members of the public can receive updates from the scene by downloading the Anderson County E-911 app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

EDITOR’S NOTE: This story has been updated with new information.