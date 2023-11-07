CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — Anderson County officials said Tuesday that the wildfire burning near Rocky Top, which began Saturday evening had grown to an estimated 210 acres and was still 75% contained.

The county cited the Tennessee Division of Forestry for the latest data shared around 11:30 a.m. on Nov. 7.

Crews with the Tennessee Division of Forestry were also back on the scene to help with containment efforts.

“Forestry is back on scene this morning,” Anderson County Emergency Management Agency Director Brice Kidwell said Tuesday morning. “They are working to reinforce and clean-up the lines they’ve dug over the last few days.”

Forestry crews will be doing some more “back-burning” Tuesday in an effort to fully contain the wildfire, according to the county. Due to the planned back-burning, people may see more smoke and hazy skies later.

The Mayor’s office added that members of the public can receive updates from the scene by downloading the Anderson County E-911 app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.