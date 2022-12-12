OLIVER SPRINGS, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oliver Springs Police Department and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are working a homicide case, according to a police spokesperson. A suspect is in custody and the shooting investigation is in the early stages.

Earlier Monday, authorities were responding to a shooting in Oliver Springs, but details were limited. Anderson County Emergency Medical Services said people should avoid the area.

Anderson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Chief Deputy Brian Galloway says Oliver Springs Police investigators are working on a reported shooting on Midway Drive.

In a social media post shared around 8:10 a.m., the EMS group stated the “heavy law enforcement presence” was located in the area of Midway Drive.

“Please stay clear of that area,” the post read. “Midway Drive between Fowler Street and the Marathon gas station is closed.”

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated with additional information.