ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Firefighters are battling a 130-acre wildfire on Windrock Mountain, according to the Marlow Volunteer Fire Department.

Overnight, the fire department shared that it, along with neighboring fire departments and the Tennessee Division of Forestry and Anderson County Emergency Management Agency, were working on the fire on Windrock Mountain.

“The fire is visible from Dutch Valley, Oak Ridge, and Roane County. Our crews are working to get the fire lines placed around the fire, but the fire will be visible for some time.” Marlow Volunteer Fire Department said.

According to the Division of Forestry’s wildfire map, the fire on Windrock Mountain was 130 acres and 40% contained as of 9:20 a.m. Friday morning.

Oliver Springs Fire Department also shared that it responded to the Windrock Mountain fire after spending hours containing a fire caused by a tree falling on electric wires on Thursday. According to OSFD’s post on social media, the fire was threatening an oil well.

