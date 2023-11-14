CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday that crews with the county and the Tennessee Division of Forestry have responded to a rekindled wildfire on Andy’s Ridge in the area of Scott Brogan Lane, which is in the Rocky Top area.

ACSO also said they had received multiple reports of the fire, and that local fire departments initially responded to the area Monday night. Forestry crews were also requested to respond back to the scene to ensure the fire stays within containment lines.

The original wildfire broke out on Saturday, Nov. 4 and had grown to more than 300 acres in size before crews battled it with containment efforts over several days. By Thursday, Nov. 9, officials reported that the fire had been 100% contained.

Now, with the fire rekindled, crews are on the scene to continue their efforts, ACSO said.

“Tennessee Division of Forestry is currently on scene to continue their efforts to keep the flames inside the fire line and ensure that the containment lines that were established last week are clear of the falling foliage,” ACSO stated in its update Tuesday morning. “With an Elevated Fire Risk this afternoon, We please ask that our residents refrain from burning any outside debris to prevent a potential wildfire.”