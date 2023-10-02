KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Oak Ridge Police Department is investigating after a man was fatally shot on Andover Circle overnight.

On Monday, Oct. 2, 2023, at 12:04 a.m., Oak Ridge police officers responded to a shooting on Andover Circle. Officers found a man on scene suffering from a gunshot wound. According to ORPD, the man “succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Detectives with the ORPD are investigating the shooting as a homicide. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Crime tips can also be submitted online at oakridgetn.gov/oak-ridge-police-department.

The identity of the deceased has not yet been released.