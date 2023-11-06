ROCKY TOP, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Division of Forestry reports that the Scott Brogan Lane wildfire broke out a 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The fire, spanning 190 acres, is 75% contained as of 2 p.m. on Monday according to the Tennessee Forestry Service. The lack of rain adds to the difficulties crews are facing.

“The drought conditions are contributing greatly to this,” Ray Butler with the Tennessee Division of Forestry said. “We are getting good humidity recoveries at night. All the fuels are dry right now, but the moisture content does come up in the fuel overnight.”

As the fire has spread, the terrain has crews resorting to other tactics.

“For the terrain, it’s too steep to get our bulldozers on. We will have to do what’s called a handline,” Butler said. “What we do is we remove the leaves from an area to create a fire break that way the advancing flame front gets to a certain point and stops.”

Butler tells us no injuries have been reported and the structures are protected. If you are in the area, Butler encourages people to stay alert.

“If you’re out in the woods on four-wheelers or hunting just be aware, keep your head on a swivel, look for any smoke out there and let someone know,” Butler said.

Crews are investigating the cause of the fire.

The Mayor’s office added that the public can receive updates from the scene by downloading the Anderson County E-911 app, which is available on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.