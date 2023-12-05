ANDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Often times there is just a voice on the other line, but the role of a dispatcher is critical for first responders when responding to emergencies.

“It is really important because it keeps everyone up to date,” Jessica Hutson a dispatcher with Anderson County said.

Hutson is being recognized by co-workers for her critical role in assisting in a domestic situation back in October.

“I answered the phone and you could tell it was a younger female,” Hutson said. “The first thing she said was she said ‘I’m being held hostage by my boyfriend, he won’t let me go.'”

Hutson asked the caller for her location, and the woman told her she was at Windrock, but unsure of the specific trail.

“We had to use several different types of technology from Rapid S.O.S to the Geoconex map,” Hutson said.

She described the technology as playing a pivotal role in locating the caller.

“I sent her a link to share a live video which, of course, in Windrock there’s not very good service, so it had to stop and start again,” Hutson said. “I was keeping connection by calling back and resending the link, so it would update her location.”

Hutson stayed on the phone until authorities located the caller which we’re told took over an hour.

“We eventually found her,” Hutson said “I think they had looped back down and went to a previous trail that they [were] on and they eventually found her.”

Hutson has been a dispatcher for close to two years.

“Being able to help people of course but I guess being able to see how it impacts everybody else’s life for what we do,” Hutson said.