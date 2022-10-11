NORRIS, Tenn. (WATE) — Norris is prepared to shine again after a ‘Grinch’ stole Christmas lights belonging to a local nonprofit earlier this year.

In April, a storage unit containing lights and Christmas decorations was broken into. Over 11,000 Christmas lights, 12 holiday wreaths, a Christmas tree, plus other decorations and heavy-duty electrical cords were stolen. The storage unit was owned by the Norris Lions Club and several of their American flags were also stolen.

However, Norris Shines did not let that dampen their spirits. Since 2020, the group has worked to place thousands of holiday lights in downtown Norris. To make sure 2022 would shine, they put out a call asking people to donate so they could buy more lights and decorations.

“Norris is a very wonderful place to live, and many residents here and in Clinton and Andersonville sent donations to Norris Shines,” wrote Bonnie Peacock with Norris Shines to WATE. Peacock added that several of the donations included notes reading “to keep Norris shining” or “to make Norris shine brighter”.

Lights for this year have been purchased and plans are in the works to dress up Norris’ gazebo again. The group is also going to decorate another area in town, but Norris Shines is keeping the location a secret for now.

“The idea was submitted to the Norris Shines committee by a long-time resident and we all loved it,” wrote Peacock.

Norris Police have also not been able to identify the person who broke into the storage unit. Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Norris Police at 865-494-0880.