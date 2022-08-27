KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — After nearly a month in a coma, Anderson County Sherriff’s Deputy Lucas Shoffner is awake.

Lucas was attempting to fix a chain on a miniature motorcycle when he and his wife, Nicole Shoffner, were hit by a pick truck on Aug. 1.

Nicole was taken to Fort Sanders for a head CT and x-rays. However, Lucas was taken to the ICU at the University of Tennessee Medical Center.

Lucas fell into a coma and has been fighting for his life after being hit by a truck. After 23 days, he is now awake.

Authorities say a Campbell County Sheriff’s Office deputy, Raymond Surber, was driving a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado while he was off-duty that hit the Shoffners.

It is unclear if any charges will be issued for this incident as the preliminary report from the THP listed charges as pending for all parties involved.

The Loudon County Sheriff’s Office said Lucas has been accepted into the Sheppard Center, a rehabilitation facility in Atlanta to continue his recovery.