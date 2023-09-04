LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) — Family is remembering a mother and daughter who were killed in a wrong-way accident on August 31 in Anderson County.

According to THP’s preliminary report, Stephen Watts was driving north in the southbound lane near mile marker 128 when he collided with a Nissan head-on., killing both the driver and passenger: 25-year-old Caitlyn Branam and 67-year-old Donna Morris.

Watts has been charged with two counts of vehicular homicide by recklessness and two counts of vehicular homicide by impairment.

The family of Caitlyn Branam and Morris are remembering the two women whom they say loved above all else.

“The last words that Donna and I spoke, she said she loved me. That’s the last words that Caitlyn said to you too wasn’t it,” David Hicks, Morris’s brother, said, asking Caitlyn Branam’s husband, Jordan Branam.

He replied, “It was, yeah.”

Hicks said they were two of six children, but “she was my favorite sister.” Morris was like a mom to Jordan Branam.

“She was my mother-in-law,” he explained. “I’ve known her for about ten years. She was a Sunday school teacher at the church. The kids loved her. She was good with the kids, and they don’t know what they’re going to do without her. They call her the child whisperer.”

Morris and Caitlyn Branam were out shopping Thursday when their lives were taken away by a wrong-way driver.

“It’s been miserable. The worst part is the morning, waking up and just realizing it’s true. I don’t want it to be true. I spoke to her at 9:30 that morning and we were talking about going to Pigeon Forge for the weekend,” said Jordan Branam.

He added that they were high school sweethearts and had been married for six years and a half years.

“She was a grade behind me and we went to two proms together. We went to the beach every year, well the past three years, we went to Pigeon Forge last weekend. We were all the time doing stuff together.”

He’ll miss their vacations and weekend getaways, but mostly, he’ll miss her heart.

“She loved me and she was so good to me and that’s what I want her to be remembered for,” he said. He added that both Caitlyn and Donna made an impact on their community.

“Donna loved her kids at the church and she loved everybody. And Caitlyn loved all of her clients. I want everybody to know that if you were a client, she loved you and she talked about every one of you.”

He added that both will be missed.

“A lot of people say that they have great family members and loved ones that they’ve lost, but it’s true about them. It really is.”

According to the family, the funeral for both Caitlyn Branam and Morris will be tomorrow at Fincastle Church of God in LaFollette. Receiving of friends is 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. with the funeral to follow. The burial will be on Wednesday.