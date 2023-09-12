KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Deputies are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Tuesday in Anderson County.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office said the shooting took place in the 200 block of Moores Gap Road in the Heiskell area on Sept. 12. The sheriff’s office is actively gathering information and working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Accoridng to ACSO, the victim is a woman and the suspect is male.

“The primary focus remains on ensuring the safety and security of the community while diligently working to determine the events that led to this unfortunate incident. As the investigation progresses, the Sheriff’s Office will provide updates to the public as necessary, while also respecting the sensitivity and privacy of those involved,” reads a release from ACSO.

ACSO is asking anyone with information about the shooting to report it as it may assist in the ongoing investigation. The sheriff’s office added that the shooting is an isolated incident and there is no cause for concern for the community.