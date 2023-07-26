KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A homicide is under investigation in Oak Ridge after a 32-year-old was shot and killed on Saturday.

According to the Oak Ridge Police Department, officers responded to a shooting on South Benedict Avenue on Saturday, July 22, around 10:30 p.m. The officers found Javon Ellis, 32, suffering from gunshot wounds at the scene. He was taken to a local hospital and died shortly after arrival according to ORPD.

ORPD detectives and special agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation responded to the scene and are investigating the homicide.

Anyone with information that could help investigations are asked to call ORPD at (865) 425-4399. Anonymous crime tips can also be submitted online at http://www.oakridgetn.gov/oak-ridge-police-department.