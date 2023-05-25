CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — At least one person is dead after an afternoon shooting in Clinton on Thursday, according to Clinton Police Chief Vaughn Becker.

Becker said officers were called around 12:30 pm. to a home in the 800 block of Fowler Street, just off N. Charles G, Seivers Boulevard, north of downtown Clinton.

The identity of the victim, the total number of victims, and the cause of the shooting have not been released.

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting with the case. The investigation is ongoing.