KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — An upcoming event is giving attendees the chance read a new play ahead of its first performance.

New York City playwright Kenneth Jones and Oak Ridge Poet Laureate and University of Tennessee professor Dr. Erin Elizabeth Smith are hosting a Q&A on Friday, September 9 about Jones’ new comedy HOLLYWOOD, NEBRASKA. The play will premiere at the Oak Ridge Playhouse on September 23.

Attendees will be able to read and discuss the play as well as ask questions about the characters, conflicts, and world of the play following the interview. The Q&A is open to both in-person and virtual participants.

For those attending in person, the event will be at the Oak Ridge Public Library Auditorium from 3 to 4 p.m. and light refreshments will be provided. To attend, register at ORPL.org for both virtual and in-person. Scripts will be given out in advance. Organizers added that a recording will not be available for later viewing.

Tickets to the play can be purchased starting on Sept. 5 on orplayhouse.com. On Sept. 6, tickets can be bought by calling the box office Tuesday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. at (865) 482-4877. Tickets are $26.50 for Adults/Seniors and $23.50 with a Student ID. The play will run through Oct. 2.

For more information, visit ORPL.org or follow the library on Facebook and Twitter: @OakRidgePubLib.